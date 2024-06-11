The UK unemployment rate fell to the lowest since the middle of 2021 but the wage growth remained strong in three months to April, adding weight to the view that the next Bank of England interest rate cut will be in August. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent in the three months to April from 4.3 percent in three months to March, the Office for National Statistics reported.
