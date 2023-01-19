UK lenders are set to tighten their credit conditions, applicable to both secured and unsecured lending to households in the first quarter of the year, the latest Credit Conditions Survey from the Bank of England showed Thursday. Banks reported a fall in the availability of secured credit to households in the fourth quarter and they expect another fall over the first quarter.
