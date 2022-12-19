UK manufacturers reported a slight fall in orders and their production declined at the fastest pace since late 2020, the Industrial Trends Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday. The order book balance fell slightly to -6 percent in December from -5 percent in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Manufacturers See Weaker Demand; Output Fall Most Since 2020 - December 19, 2022
- German Business Confidence Climbs To Highest In 4 Months On Easing Recession Fears - December 19, 2022
- European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due - December 19, 2022