The UK manufacturing sector shrank at a faster pace in March as the strong improvement in supplier delivery times was more than offset by deteriorating new orders and production, final survey results from S&P Global revealed Monday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, fell to 47.9 in March from February’s seven-month high of 49.3.
