UK manufacturing contraction worsened in December as output, new orders, and employment declined at faster rates due to subdued demand conditions both domestically and internationally impacted by price pressures and increased market volatility, final results of the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Inches Higher In November - January 3, 2023
- UK Manufacturing Decline Gathers Pace Amid Subdued Demand - January 3, 2023
- Currency Markets In 2022: Truly Fed-led! - January 3, 2023