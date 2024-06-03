The UK manufacturing sector returned to growth in May as production grew the most in more than two years on improved order intakes, final survey data released by S&P Global revealed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index advanced to 51.2 in May from 49.1 in April. This was the highest reading since July 2022 but a tick below the initial estimate of 51.3.
