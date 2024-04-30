UK mortgage approvals increased to a one-and-a-half year high in March as the impact of higher interest rates waned, data published by the Bank of England showed on Tuesday. Net mortgage approvals for house purchases increased to 61,300 in March from 60,500 in February. This was the highest since September 2022 and also above the expected level of 61,000.
