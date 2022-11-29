UK mortgage approvals declined to a 28-month low in October as rising interest rates started to hurt housing market activity, official data revealed on Tuesday. Approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, declined more-than-expected to 58,977 in October from 65,967 in September, the Bank of England data showed. The expected level was 60,200 and reached the lowest since June
