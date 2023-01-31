UK mortgage approvals declined to the lowest level in more than two years in December as the cost of living crisis and the rising interest rate took its toll on the property market. The number of mortgages approved for house purchases fell to 35,600 in December from 46,200 in November, data from the Bank of England revealed Tuesday.
