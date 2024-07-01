The number of mortgages approved by British lenders declined in May on higher mortgage rates, data published by the Bank of England showed on Monday. Mortgage approvals, an indicator of future borrowing, decreased to 60,000 in May from 60,800 in April. Approvals were forecast to fall to 59,900. The effective interest, which is the actual interest paid on newly drawn mortgages rose 5 basis points.

