UK mortgage approvals increased more than expected to a 17-month high in February as markets expect interest rate cuts this year. Mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to 60,400 in February from 56,100 in January, the Bank of England reported Tuesday. This was the highest since September 2022 and also exceeded the forecast of 57,000.
