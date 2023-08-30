UK mortgage approvals declined more than expected to a five-month low in July as higher interest rates act as a drag on the housing market, data from the Bank of England revealed on Wednesday. Approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, declined to 49,444 in July from 54,605 in June. That was below economists’ forecast of 51,000.
