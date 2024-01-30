British mortgage approvals hit a six-month high in December as interest rates dropped for the first time in more than two years, data published by the Bank of England showed on Tuesday. Approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, increased to 50,500 in December from 49,300 in November.
