UK mortgage approvals increased for the first time in six months in February despite rising interest rates and high inflation weighing on the housing affordability. Mortgage approvals for house purchases increased to 43,500 in February from 39,600 in January, the Bank of England reported Wednesday. This was the first monthly increase since August 2022. This also exceeded economists’ forecast of
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Mortgage Approvals Rise For First Time In 6 Months - March 29, 2023
- German Consumer Morale To Strengthen In April - March 29, 2023
- Australia Inflation Moderates In February - March 29, 2023