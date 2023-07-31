Despite the rising interest rates and weak economic activity, UK mortgage approvals increased in June, and consumer credit grew at the fastest pace in more than five years, official data revealed on Monday. Mortgage approvals increased to 54,700 in June from 51,100 in May, the Bank of England reported. Economists had expected a fall to 49,400.
