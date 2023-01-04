UK mortgage approvals reached the lowest level since the middle of 2020 as rising interest rates acted as a drag on housing demand. Mortgages approved for house purchases decreased more-than-expected to 46,100 from 57,900 in October, the Bank of England reported Wednesday. This was the lowest level since June 2020, when approvals totaled 40,500. The expected level was 55,000.
