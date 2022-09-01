Amid rising energy bills and higher interest rate squeezing household budgets, UK house price inflation softened in August, data published by Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday. House price inflation slowed to 10.0 percent in August from 11.0 percent in July. The rate was forecast to ease more sharply to 8.9 percent. Nonetheless, the rate remained in double-digits for the tenth month in
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Nationwide House Price Inflation Softens In August - September 1, 2022
- China Manufacturing Sector Shrinks In August - September 1, 2022
- U.S. Dollar Continues To Show A Lack Of Direction - August 31, 2022