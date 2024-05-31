UK house prices increased in May after two consecutive falls as the housing market showed signs of resilience amid ongoing affordability pressures, the Nationwide Building Society said on Friday. House prices gained 0.4 percent month-on-month in May, offsetting April’s 0.4 percent decrease. House prices were forecast to climb 0.1 percent.
