The UK private sector economy grew at the quickest pace in nearly a year in April amid a robust growth in service sector output, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The composite output index rose to 54.0 in April from 52.8 in March. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the private sector.
