The UK private sector activity almost stabilised in November after contracting in the previous three months, the purchasing managers’ survey results from S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed on Thursday. The flash composite output index rose to a four-month high of 50.1 in November from 48.7 in the previous month. Any score above 50 indicates expansion.
