The UK private sector growth weakened to a seven-month low in June as the slowdown in the service sector growth offset the stronger performance in manufacturing, flash survey results published by S&P Global revealed on Friday. The flash composite output index dropped unexpectedly to 51.7 in June from 53.0 in May. The score was forecast to rise marginally to 53.1.
