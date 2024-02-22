The UK private sector grew at the fastest pace in nine months in February, underpinned by another strong upturn in the services activity, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The composite output index rose to 53.3 in February, while the score was expected to remain unchanged at 52.9. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the private sector.
