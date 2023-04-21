The UK private sector expanded for the third successive month in April to the strongest level in a year, driven by a sharp upturn in the services economy, while manufacturing remained in the contraction zone, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Private Sector Growth Hits 1-Year High - April 21, 2023
- UK Retail Sales Fall Amid Rainy Weather, High Inflation - April 21, 2023
- Eurozone Consumer Confidence Strongest In 14 Months - April 20, 2023