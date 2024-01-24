The UK private sector recovery gained strength at the start of the year, led by the rebound across the service economy, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The composite output index rose to a seven-month high of 52.5 in January from 52.1 in December. The score was above the neutral 50.0 threshold for the third straight month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Private Sector Contracts At Slowest Pace In 6 Months - January 24, 2024
- UK Private Sector Growth Momentum Gains Strength - January 24, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Composite PMI Data Due - January 24, 2024