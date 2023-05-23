The UK private sector continued to expand strongly in May, though the pace of growth eased from April’s one-year high as the downturn in the manufacturing sector deepened, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The flash Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply composite output index dropped to a two-month low of 53.9 in May from 54.9 in April. The expected score was 54.6.
