The UK private sector expanded at the slowest pace in six months in July as rising interest rates, high inflation and uncertain economic outlook pose strong headwinds to business activity. The flash composite output index dropped to a six-month low of 50.7 from 52.8 in the previous month, survey results from S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Monday.
