The UK private sector contracted at the fastest pace in two years in January with a marked loss of momentum in services activity, and reflected the squeeze on household incomes and risk aversion among corporate clients, results the closely watched S&P Global survey revealed Tuesday. The flash composite output index declined unexpectedly to 47.8 in January from 49.0 in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Private Sector Shrinks Most In 2 Years - January 24, 2023
- France Business Confidence Improves On Hopes Of Brief Economic Slowdown - January 24, 2023
- UK Budget Deficit Widens On Energy Subsidies, Debt Servicing - January 24, 2023