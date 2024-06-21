The UK public sector net debt rose to its highest level since early 1960s, while public sector borrowing remained below the official estimate, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday. Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was estimated at 99.8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of May. This was 3.7 percentage points more than at the end of May 2023.
