UK Retail Sales Decline For Fourth Straight Month

UK retail sales declined for the fourth straight month in August, the longest stretch of fall on record, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. Retail sales including auto fuel dropped unexpectedly by 0.9 percent month-on-month after declining 2.8 percent in July. Sales were forecast to climb 0.5 percent.
