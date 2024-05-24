UK retail sales declined more than expected in April as poor weather reduced footfall, official data revealed on Friday. Meanwhile, a monthly survey conducted by the market research group GfK showed that British consumer sentiment strengthened in May as households’ became more optimistic about future personal finances and general economic outlook.
