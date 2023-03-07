UK retail sales grew at a faster pace in February boosted by the Valentine’s Day celebrations despite the cost of living crisis, data published by the British Retail Consortium and accountancy firm KPMG showed on Tuesday. Separate data from Barclays showed that Britons cut back on their card spend on non-essential goods in February.
