UK retail sales declined more than expected in March, as Britons shopped less amid the rainy weather and also due to high inflation that is pushing up the cost of living and has added strength to the case for yet another rate hike from the Bank of England next month. The volume of retail sales including motor fuel decreased 0.9 percent from the previous month, preliminary data from the ONS showed.
