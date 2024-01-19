UK retail sales declined the most since early 2021 as consumers brought forward Christmas sales into November, and the high cost of living and interest rate hikes damped household spending. Retail sales declined 3.2 percent month-on-month in December, reversing the 1.4 percent increase in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Retail Sales Fall At Fastest Pace Since Early 2021 - January 19, 2024
- Malaysia GDP Growth Misses Estimate - January 19, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Germany GDP Data Due - January 19, 2024