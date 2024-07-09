UK retail sales declined in June as the cold weather in the first half of the year weighed on consumer spending, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. Total retail sales fell 0.2 percent in June from the previous year. BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said the sales of weather sensitive categories such as clothing and footwear, and DIY and gardening were hit particularly hard.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Powell: More Good Data Would Strengthen Confidence Inflation Is Moving Toward 2% - July 9, 2024
- UK Retail Sales Fall In June: BRC - July 9, 2024
- Australia Business Confidence Strengthens; Consumer Confidence Weakens - July 9, 2024