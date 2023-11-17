UK retail sales declined unexpectedly in October as high interest rates hurt spending ahead of the festive season, official data revealed on Friday. Retail sales logged a 0.3 percent monthly drop but slower than the September’s revised 1.1 percent decrease, the Office for National Statistics said. However, the fall confounded forecast of 0.3 percent gain.
