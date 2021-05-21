UK retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in April driven by the easing of coronavirus restrictions, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. Retail sales expanded 9.2 percent month-on-month, faster than the 5.1 percent increase in March and the economists’ forecast of +4.5 percent. Moreover, this was the biggest increase since June 2020, when sales were
Read Full Story
- UK Retail Sales Growth Tops Expectations In April - May 21, 2021
- New Zealand 2021 Budget Focuses On Securing Recovery - May 20, 2021
- China Holds Benchmark Lending Rates As Expected - May 20, 2021