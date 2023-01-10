UK retail sales increased notably at the end of the year, reflecting higher prices and strong Christmas shopping, data released by the British Retail Consortium and accountancy firm KPMG revealed Tuesday. Like-for-like sales grew 6.9 percent on a yearly basis in December, faster than the 4.2 percent rise in November.
