UK retail sales rebounded in May as sales across all sectors recovered after poor weather damped turnover in April, official data revealed on Friday. The retail sales volume grew 2.9 percent on a monthly basis, offsetting the 1.8 percent fall in April, the Office for National Statistics reported. The growth also exceeded economists’ forecast of 1.5 percent.
