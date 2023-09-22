UK retail sales expanded in August on food and non-food store sales after wet weather hit footfall in July, official data showed on Friday. Retail sales posted a monthly growth of 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 1.1 percent decline seen in July. Nonetheless, sales volume was slightly weaker than economists’ forecast of 0.5 percent rise.
