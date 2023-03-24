UK retail sales grew at the fastest pace in four months in February on robust non-food stores sales even as high inflation eats into households’ purchasing power, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. British consumers’ confidence strengthened to a one-year high in March driven by the rising willingness to buy and improved assessment about the overall economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Services Activity Lifts Private Sector Growth To 10-Month High - March 24, 2023
- UK Retail Sales Rise Most In 4 Months, Consumer Sentiment At 1-Year High - March 24, 2023
- Turkish Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged At 8.50% - March 23, 2023