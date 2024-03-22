UK retail sales steadied in February after rebounding at the start of the year, as poor weather lead to a reduction in footfall, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. Retail sales were unchanged from January, when they expanded by a revised 3.6 percent in January. Sales were forecast to fall 0.4 percent.
