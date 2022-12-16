UK retail sales declined unexpectedly in November as the rising cost of living and weak consumer sentiment dragged down consumer spending. Retail sales volume fell 0.4 percent from October, when turnover was up by revised 0.9 percent, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Sales were expected to gain 0.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall Amid Cost Of Living Crisis, Weak Confidence - December 16, 2022
- European Economics News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI, Inflation Data Due - December 16, 2022
- Dollar Continues To Ride On Fed’s Hawkish Comments - December 15, 2022