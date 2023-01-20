Despite the festive season, UK retail sales unexpectedly declined in December and consumers turned more pessimistic at the start of this year as the rising cost of living and the slowing economy hurt their purchasing power. The retail sales volume logged a monthly fall of 1.0 percent after easing by a revised 0.5 percent a month ago.
