UK retail turnover rebounded unexpectedly in January driven by sales promotions, official data showed on Friday. Retail sales grew 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to the 1.2 percent decline in December and -0.6 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics reported. Sales were expected to drop 0.3 percent.
