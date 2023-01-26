UK retail sales volumes dropped at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year, and retailers expect them to decline again next month, but at a slightly slower rate, survey data from the Confederation of British Industry, or CBI, showed Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Retail Sales Volumes Fall At Faster Pace In January – CBI Survey - January 26, 2023
- Ireland Consumer Confidence At 7-Month High On Easing Price Pressures - January 26, 2023
- Singapore Industrial Output Falls 3.1% - January 26, 2023