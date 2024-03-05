The UK service sector expanded for the fourth consecutive month in February underpinned by robust new order growth and further rise in employment, final data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 53.8 in February but down from 54.3 in January. The flash reading also stood at 54.3.
