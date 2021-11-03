UK Service Sector Growth Gains Momentum In October

The UK service sector registered a sharp growth momentum in October driven by robust new work amid the reopening of the economy and looser international travel restrictions, final survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The headline Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 59.1 in October from 55.4 in September.
