The UK service sector growth moderated in May as growth momentum in business activity and new orders softened from their 11-month highs reported in April, final survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global services Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 52.9 in May, in line with the flash estimate, from April’s 11-month high of 55.0.
