The UK service sector continued to expand in June but the upturn moderated as rising interest rates and economic uncertainty weighed on consumer demand, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The final Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 53.7 in June, as estimated, from 55.2 in May.
