The UK service sector shrank for the third straight month in October as the cost of living pressures, high interest rates and weak consumer sentiment curbed demand, survey data published by S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Friday. At 49.5, the services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 49.3 in September. The flash reading was 49.2.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Service Sector Logs Another Contraction In October - November 3, 2023
- China Service Sector Growth Improves Moderately In October - November 3, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due - November 3, 2023